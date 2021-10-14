Horse-drawn wagon rides ending in Jacksonville

The organizers of the wagon rides say due to a lifestyle change, rides will no longer be offered in the Rogue Valley. The wagon rides are generally offered around Halloween and the holidays.
The people behind the operation say the horses who pulled the wagon, Tonka and Mato, have a new home at a ranch in California.
The news came as a shock to one business in the heart of downtown Jacksonville.
“People looked forward to it, his wagon was always full throughout the Christmas season. My own business, and others, we won’t necessarily suffer from the loss – but it was definitely an enhancement,” said Scheffel’s Toys and More owner, Linda Graham.
NBC5 News reached out to the organizers behind the wagon rides, but we haven’t heard back.
We also reached out to the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce; a representative declined to comment.
