Horse racing returns to Grants Pass Downs this Fathers Day

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Horse racing is back at the Grants Pass Downs on June 19th.

The fate of horse racing in Southern Oregon was up in the air this year. When Dutch Bros Co-Founder Travis Boersma indicated he wouldn’t financially support it after the state’s Racing Commission declined his gaming efforts at the Flying Lark.

The Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association stepped in to bring racing back to the Downs. It has seven horse racing events on the schedule into July beginning with June 19th.

“We’re just bringing back something for the community that is fun, the community would have missed it. It would have been sad for it to go away and it probably would have been devastating to racing in Oregon totally,” said Rod Lowe, President of the Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association.

Racing kicks off on Fathers Day with free admission for every dad that walks through the door.

Doors open at 11:45 with racing starting at 1 pm. Horse racing will continue until June 21st before kicking back up the week after.