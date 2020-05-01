Hospitals getting ready to reopen

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – Starting May 1 hospitals in Oregon can offer non-essential surgeries.

It’s the first step, Gov. Kate Brown says toward reopening the state.

While Asante will start performing procedures Friday, Providence is waiting until Monday to offer elective surgeries.

“We’re trying to keep the patient at the center of all of our decisions to make sure that our patients are coming in and getting safe care. That’s really what this boils down to. We’re trying to keep this safe for our community,” said Providence Heart and Vascular Services Director, Bryan Jensen.

Providence says patients may see a change in how hospitals operate on a daily basis, such as PPE and physical distancing requirements.  It will look toward the state to see how long those changes will stick around.

