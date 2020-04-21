Home
Hospitals see financial stress from coronavirus

Hospitals see financial stress from coronavirus

Economy Health News Local Top Stories

MEDFORD, ORE. — Hospitals all across the country are feeling the financial impacts of coronavirus. That’s because most of their revenue relies on elective surgeries and procedures.

NBC5 News spoke with Scott Kelly, CEO of Asante. He says since restrictions went into place regarding what procedures can be done, the hospitals have lost out on nearly $20 million.

“We’re fortunate in that we have been a strong financial organization,” Kelly explained.

“We have a strong balance sheet. We have been saving money for years. But, when you have a $2 million a day salary and benefit load like we do, where there are 6,000 employees, it’s pretty significant,” he said.

Kelly says the hospital has been working with the Governors Task Force and is ready to reopen Asante’s hospitals to all procedures when the order is given.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »