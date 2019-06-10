Hot temperatures mean higher risk of heat related injury

While it may still officially be Spring, summer-like temperatures are in the forecast and the hot conditions can be especially dangerous if you’re not prepared.
“A lot of danger out there, so just be careful,” said Physicians Assistant Rick Hacker.
Temperatures are rising and so are the potential dangers that come with it.
“A lot of heat injury, and there’s several kinds of heat injury, there’s the not so severe, heat exhaustion, when you feel pale, feel sweaty, feel kind of weak,” said Hacker.
With excessive heat expected, physicians with Asante Rogue Regional Medical center say they expect a rise in heat injury cases over the next week.
“The internal temperature of your body is the problem. Under 104 they talk about heat exhaustion, above 104 is the real emergency,” said Hacker.
With a body temperature of 104 degrees or more, a person may begin suffering from heat stroke. Heat stroke symptoms include headache, a lack of sweating, red, hot, dry skin, a strong, rapid pulse, nausea and vomiting and a possible loss of consciousness.
“If it is the heat stroke, call 911, because you need to get immediately to the emergency room, that temperature has to be brought down,” said Hacker.
The best way to avoid a trip to the hospital, according to Hacker:
“Double the fluids, lots of fluids, avoid prolonged sun exposure. Having problems, not feeling well? Get you some medical attention pretty soon.”
