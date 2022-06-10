Housing & Homeless Summit held at JaCo Expo

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 9, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A Housing and Homelessness Summit was held Thursday to address the ongoing crisis in the Rogue Valley.

Organizations like Youth 71Five Ministries, Jackson Care Connect, Hearts with A Mission, and Compass House took part in the summit.

The summit covered current housing reports, reviewed active projects, and formalized funding recommendations.

The goal is to bring decision-makers and community members together to determine what the greatest need is for housing in the region.

“Coordination of different housing projects to make sure we’re leveraging resources, and moving towards a unified vision of exactly what we need and how we need it, is what this summit does,” said Julia Jackson with Jackson Care Connect.

Jackson says one of the biggest concerns is the lack of affordable housing in the region.

Organizers say they will provide the OHA with the findings, to address the greatest housing needs locally.

