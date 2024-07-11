How do firefighters beat the heat?

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Keeping firefighters safe and hydrated in this heat, on their long 12 hour shifts, is no easy task.

For firefighters fighting the Salt Creek Fire, they are facing many challenges like steep terrain, fallen trees, and poison oak. On top of that, the temperatures were 111 degrees when the fire broke out and continue to remain hot.

Not only do the high temperatures help fuel the fire’s intensity, but it puts a strain on the firefighter themselves, who have to wear full boots, pants, long sleeve shirts, helmets, gloves, and carrying 45 pounds on their backs.

Natalie Weber from ODF says, “we have been really careful that we have water and Gatorade. We have supervisors who are out there with our firefighters and a lot of their job is to just monitor those folks when it gets this hot and just making sure they are doing good, that they are still drinking their water. That they are pacing themselves.”

ODF says they station medical personal in strategic positions to be able to give assistance to firefighters that are injured or become ill.

Its also important for firefighters to get hydrated and eat before they go on the line.

