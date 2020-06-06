Home
How local educators are teaching students racial inequality

How local educators are teaching students racial inequality

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – In light of recent protests nationwide, many educators are looking at their curriculum and how it educates students on racial inequality.

Andy Frye is a social studies teacher for Grants Pass High School.

“One of the things, we as teachers are going to be looking at is how can we do a better job,” said Frye.

He says having conversations about racial discrimination is tough, but an important part of learning about U.S. History and modern day events.

“When we deal with these difficult topics we deal with them respectfully and we’re honest and we lay out the facts,” said Frye.

Educational curriculum has been under fire by protesters nationally for what they call, “Whitewashing” history, meaning the lessons taught are a sanitized version of how historical events actually happened. However, Frye says the textbook is not the main material used in his classes, but rather first-hand accounts and dialogue.

“I’ll be honest some of the discussion in my classroom is far more mature than the grown-ups I’m looking at on Facebook right now,” said Frye.

For private schools, educators tell us they have the benefit of choosing a more flexible curriculum in comparison to some public schools. Saint Mary’s principle says the school uses that to its advantage.

“You want to create a culture, an ethos at your school where these are conversations that people want to talk about because it’s going to be done is a respectful and thought provoking way,” said Principal Jim Meyer.

Saint Mary’s says their international program brings additional experiences to the school.

“That creates for a lot of different perspectives, a lot of different conversations, and a lot of deeper understandings of certain subjects and certain values,” said Meyer.

Those conversations are what both educators say evolves the learning process to better teach the next generation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »