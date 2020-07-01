Home
How Oregon’s mask mandate will affect your gym visit

MEDFORD, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday masks are required in all public indoor spaces, including gyms. However, per the governor’s order if a person is exercising intensely a mask is not required.

Club Northwest in Grants Pass says it will follow the new statewide rule, requiring members to wear masks while entering the building.

“Each person knows when they are exercising vigorously. And that’s different for different people with different fitness levels and other factors,” said Scott Draper, Founder and CEO of Club Northwest.

The owner of Superior Athletic Clubs in Medford took to Facebook Tuesday saying he will not be enforcing the governor’s new requirement at all. The gym says it is up to the individual if they want to wear a mask.

