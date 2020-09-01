How police keep the peace during intense rallies

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Law enforcement agencies are partnering together to keep communities safe during intense political protests.
This year many protests and rallies have turned violent in Portland and Eugene. But so far there’s been no violence in Southern Oregon.
Rogue River Police Chief Curtis Whipple says officers roles are clear cut at protests keep everyone safe.
“We also give a briefing just basically to make sure that all the officers know that anybody out there has a legal right to protest, they have a legal right to have their voices heard. And what we’re gonna do is insure the safety of everybody present,” said Chief Whipple.
Rogue River police teamed up with Grants Pass Police, as well as Jackson and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to keep Saturday’s rally peaceful.
