How to deal with extreme heat

Medford, Ore. — Medical experts say dehydration happens very quickly in extreme heat.
According to Providence physician assistant Collette Rhyner, you can even have hallucinations in extreme cases of heat stroke.
It’s recommended to drink lots of fluids, and to stay away from caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
If you get tired working out in the sun, you should also make sure to take a break in air conditioning or the shade.
“It can be very dangerous to be physically active whenever you’re out in the heat without being adequately hydrated. You can have lots of effects such as headache, nausea, vomiting… Things like that,” Rhyner said.
Rhyner says it’s best to be physically active early in the morning or late in the afternoon.
Asphalt can actually reach 145 degrees on a super hot day, so be sure to wear shoes while you’re outside, and also try to avoid walking your dogs for long periods of time during the hottest portions of the day.
