How to prevent ‘Porch Pirates’ this holiday season

Posted by Jenna King November 29, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —If you’re getting a jump on holiday shopping, police want you to beware of Porch Pirates. Grants Pass Police says a rise in deliveries means a rise in thefts.

But there are things you can do to protect your packages. It recommends if possible sending your packages to work, telling a trusted neighbor to hold them for you, or using surveillance cameras.

“It’s really important that we get to know our neighbors and we all communicate and let each other know when packages are going to be delivered so we can watch out for each other and it’s important to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles driving through,” said Lt. Jeff Hattersley with GPPD.

It says thieves will go neighborhood to neighborhood to look for packages, sometimes even following delivery drivers.

If you notice anything suspicious call the police.

Jenna King
