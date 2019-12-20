Howiee’s On Front owner selling bar following OLCC violations

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular Medford bar is surrendering it’s liquor license and in the process of selling, says the OLCC. Howiee’s on Front has had several run-ins with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission this year.
The OLCC announced the decision Thursday after it’s monthly meeting. The OLCC was already investigating this past summer, when several employees walked out of the establishment during business hours. During the walkout, customers allegedly went behind the bar and started handing out bottles of alcohol. Security cameras were reportedly deactivated.
In today’s meeting, the OLCC found a history of serious and persistent problems at Howiee’s. Those problems include lewd and unlawful acts. It also determined Howiee’s staff permitted serving alcoholic beverages “directly into a person’s mouth with a syringe-like device.”
According to a post on the business’s Facebook page, Howiee’s will not be closing. They write that a new owner is taking over.