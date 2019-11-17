HS seniors plan soccer tournament for senior project

MEDFORD, Ore. — Three local high school seniors are using their passion for soccer to raise money for a local non-profit. The South Medford High School students hosted a three on three soccer tournament Sunday for their senior project.
“The three of us have been best friends and we became best friends through soccer,” Ruben Rodriguez, South Medford senior, said.
When Rodriguez, Ian Gwaltney and Angus Stringer were brainstorming senior projects, it was only fitting they settled on a three on three soccer tournament.
“We just wanted to do something that was like home to what we know,” Rodriguez said.
They have been preparing since September, reaching out to businesses, scheduling games and putting teams together.
“Made a big list about like things we need to do and stuff like that and we just kind of week by week did all of our like check points,” Stringer said.
A total of 26 teams signed up to compete with a $400 cash prize on the line. Teams were made up of four players, including one sub. Each player paid a six dollar entry fee.
“There’s kids from like all schools who play soccer and like RCC kids and older kids and younger kids, so just kind of reaching out to people we knew who played soccer and inviting them out,” Gwaltney said.
People could also purchase five dollar raffle tickets to win items donated by local businesses.
“There’s like food baskets and stuff. This is like a timbers jersey that’s signed by the entire current roster. We have like free meals and stuff at different restaurants. We have a PS-4 and a TV,” Gwaltney said.
After months of planning, they’re hoping to make a difference. All the proceeds will benefit the Dunn House, a safe refuge for women and children to escape domestic violence.
“All of our hard work kind of like morphed into this one big project,” Rodriguez said.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.