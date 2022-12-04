Huge turnout for the 42nd Annual Southern Oregon Toy Run

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Table Rock Road was taken over by bikers on December 3rd for the 42nd Annual Southern Oregon Toy Run.

Hundreds of motorcycles turned out for the event this year to spread some holiday cheer.

The bikers gathered up all of the donated toys at the Touvelle Tavern before parading down Table Rock Road to the Eagle Lodge in Medford.

The parade was led by Santa Clause on a bike full of presents. Organizers tell us this year’s parade was much bigger than last year’s.

“I would like to tell our community thank you, our community is why we do this and how we do this. So, without them, we couldn’t do it, not just the biker community but other people as well who come and donate,” said Mark Daley, Co-Organizer for the Southern Oregon Toy Run.

Daley says the toys go to many local non-profit organizations to make sure every kid has a present to open on Christmas morning.

The event wrapped up with a big celebration at the Eagles Lodge with live music food and drinks.