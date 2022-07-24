Huge turnout for the Fabulous 50s Car Show

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Fabulous 50s Car Show at the Back To The 50s event in Grants Pass was held on July 23rd.

The show had a wide variety of iconic cars on display from many decades throughout history.

Organizers say there were over 300-cars for people to admire with many models featuring an iconic 50s look.

Organizers say the car show had over 20-vendors selling car-related products and other unique items. Participants were happy to share a look at their cars.

“It is still getting bigger and bigger the Rogue Valley Car Club really puts on a great show, everybody should come down and see it every year because it is a fantastic event,” said Car Show Participant, Craig Spotts.

Organizers say proceeds from the car show go to local charities around Grants Pass including the Josephine County Foundation and the Rogue Valley Humane Society.

Back To The 50s wraps up on July 24th with a car swap at the Josephine County fairgrounds.