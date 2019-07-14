Human remains found, assumed to be missing Hollywood actor Charles Levin

GRANTS PASS, Ore – Investigators locate former Hollywood actor Charles Levin’s car on an “impassable road” this weekend. After several hours of searching around that area, human remains were located.
Based on the circumstances, Grants Pass Department Public Safety says there is a high probability that the remains are those of Levin.
According to a press release from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, search and rescue crews searched in a remote area northeast of Selma Friday and Saturday.
Levin’s car was found by a local Illinois Valley resident around 8 p.m. Saturday.
His dog Boo Boo Bear was found dead inside the car. Human remains were found after a grid search was conducted. A medical examiner will conduct final identification.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
