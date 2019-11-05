Home
Humane Society asking for helping with feral cat population

Humane Society asking for helping with feral cat population

Grants Pass, Ore — A Grants Pass non-profit is in need of help funding a new project for feral felines.

Rogue Valley Humane Society is trapping, spaying and neutering feral cats in a large cat colony.

To trap, care-for and release or adopt out the estimated 25 cats, the Humane Society is asking for community help.

“There is a community cat situation in Josephine County and basically what we want to do is have a little help from the community,” said Executive Director Margaret Varner.

Varner also says, a proposed “kitty cap” ordinance by the city would make the feral cat problem worse, and more focus needs to be put on spaying and neutering pets and stray cats and dogs.

The city hasn’t yet voted on the ordinance – which would limit the number of cats to four per household.

