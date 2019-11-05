Humane Society asking for helping with feral cat population

Grants Pass, Ore — A Grants Pass non-profit is in need of help funding a new project for feral felines.
Rogue Valley Humane Society is trapping, spaying and neutering feral cats in a large cat colony.
To trap, care-for and release or adopt out the estimated 25 cats, the Humane Society is asking for community help.
“There is a community cat situation in Josephine County and basically what we want to do is have a little help from the community,” said Executive Director Margaret Varner.
Varner also says, a proposed “kitty cap” ordinance by the city would make the feral cat problem worse, and more focus needs to be put on spaying and neutering pets and stray cats and dogs.
The city hasn’t yet voted on the ordinance – which would limit the number of cats to four per household.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.