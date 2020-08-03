Home
Humboldt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate early morning shooting

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting near Bridgeville is under investigation, after leaving one person injured.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported gunshot wound at a resident in the Carlotta area just before 4 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 56-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital.

The man told deputies he was parked along Highway 36, near Larabee Buttes Road, when a Jeep pulled up and began shooting at him, hitting him twice. The Jeep then drove away. The victim told police he tried to follow the Jeep, before contacting a friend to call emergency services.

The car is described as a 1990’s model Jeep Cherokee with aluminum wheels, square headlights and a roof rack. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

