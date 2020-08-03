Humboldt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate early morning shooting

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting near Bridgeville is under investigation, after leaving one person injured.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported gunshot wound at a resident in the Carlotta area just before 4 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 56-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital.
The man told deputies he was parked along Highway 36, near Larabee Buttes Road, when a Jeep pulled up and began shooting at him, hitting him twice. The Jeep then drove away. The victim told police he tried to follow the Jeep, before contacting a friend to call emergency services.
The car is described as a 1990’s model Jeep Cherokee with aluminum wheels, square headlights and a roof rack. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.