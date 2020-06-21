Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter march in Grants Pass

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at Riverside Park in Grants Pass, calling for justice for George Floyd and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Before the march, prayers were said and key speakers gave speeches to the crowd.
“I love people, I love humanity, so I wanted to be in a position to share what is in my spirit concerning humanity,” said Martin Robinson Sr., one of the speakers at the event.
Robinson says he believes change is necessary.
“Just gonna have to make some alterations because the generations behind us will not accept it, it is unacceptable,” said Robinson.
He tells us that he believes change for the future is coming now because of the younger generation using online platforms to discuss the BLM movement.
“They’re gonna usher in change, they’re gonna insist upon it, we’re talking about a global generation,” Robinson said.
The protestors ended their march at the Josephine County Courthouse, where they chanted the words spoken by George Floyd before he died: ‘I can’t breathe.’
