Hundreds gather at Josephine Co. Fair despite unhealthy air quality

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Hundreds of people gathered at the Josephine County Fairgrounds for the fair despite the surge in covid cases and unhealthy air quality.
Guests were able to enjoy rides, fair food, animal exhibits, and shop at several different vendors.
“I’m having fun. I wish it wasn’t smoky but its been a great time.” One guest told NBC5.
The air quality in Grants Pass was listed as very unhealthy for sensitive groups.
In the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases and new mandates, Josephine County Public Health and Fairgrounds officials are urging guests to wear face coverings.
The fair will wrap up on Sunday August 15th. Admission is free from 1pm – 8pm.
