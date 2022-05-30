Hundreds gather for the Boatnik boat races

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Hundreds of people showed up at Boatnik on May 29th to see some of the fastest boats around.

Some of these boats were topping out at well over one hundred miles per hour. They were competing in the Hydroplane Time Trials and the Drag Boat Exhibition events.

Organizers say these drivers come from all over the west coast to race for the shortest time around the course. It adds that there were about twenty racers on the water and were happy to put on a show.

Ryan Richardson won the time trial with a time of 58-seconds. Boatnik wraps up on May 30th with more boat racing and a memorial day ceremony, featuring a flyover by the United States Air Force.