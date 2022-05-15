Hundreds gather in Ashland Saturday, in solidarity with nationwide ‘bans off our bodies’ protest

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter May 14, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore — Hundreds of people took to the streets in downtown Ashland, voicing their frustration as abortion protection hangs in the balance.

“Bans off our bodies” protests took place nationwide Saturday. It follows the recent leaked documents, that shows the Supreme Court’s pending decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Ashland state representative Pam Marsh was among the group of protesters in Ashland. She says it was important to see people from the Rogue Valley come together to express their dismay.

“We’ve had these rights for 50 years, we’ve had generations of women who have grown up with these rights, and it is incomprehensible that we would take a step backwards,” Marsh told NBC5. “We are going to stand up and tell our stories.” 

Marsh says the state of Oregon has invested money, to ensure abortion services remains available. However, she worries shifts on the federal level could cause pressure on state lawmakers.

At the moment, Marsh is confident that the state has the right laws in place to protect Oregonians, regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision.

