Hundreds gather in Jacksonville to watch the 2020 Chinese New Year parade

Crowds squeezed together on the sidewalks of California Street to catch a glimpse of the Chinese New Year parade.
9-year-old Bella says she loves coming to watch the parade every year.
“It was really exciting, and I liked the dragons and that they had all activities for all ages,” said Bella.
Locals were not the only ones impressed by the parade, Yunyu Patterson and Mei Pol are both from China and were impressed by the display in Southern Oregon.
“I’m so glad to see it’s a small town in Jacksonville, but people will come over here and celebrate the Chinese New Year,” Patterson said.
The Year of the Rat was well represented in Jacksonville, people wanting to learn more about the Chinese holiday or wanting to immerse themselves in the culture had the option of attending cooking presentations, calligraphy courses as well as tai chi exercises.
Chinese music was performed by Who’s Hu at the US Hotel Ballroom, which also featured exhibits about Chinese history in the Rogue Valley.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.