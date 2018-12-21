Hundreds of gifts donated to Medford’s homeless population

Medford, Ore — For those just trying to survive on the streets getting a gift for Christmas is out of the question.
So a local ministry reached out for help in bringing Christmas to the homeless.
For the third year, ‘Set Free Christian Fellowship’ on Main Street is donating holiday gift boxes to Medford’s homeless.
The fellowship partnered with Rogue Retreat to provide the gifts, new clothes and a hot meal.
“I have a brother that I’ve adopted off the street and he’s autistic, and before this he never gotten anything for Christmas, so this has been a pretty fortunate year and there are a lot of people who come and are grateful for it,” said Lilly Loughlin.
Set Free Christian Fellowship says they’ll give out hundreds of gifts donated to them by the community.
