Hundreds of marijuana plants seized, two arrested in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. — An illegal marijuana operation is shut down in Siskiyou County and two people are facing charges in connection with the case.
Tuesday, a task force for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office raided a property in the Klamath River Country Estates area.
The sheriff’s office seized hundreds of illegal marijuana plants, as well as processed marijuana, and a shotgun.
A man and woman were arrested, and an infant at the property was brought to child protective services.
Both are facing child endangerment charges tonight. The man is facing additional drug charges.