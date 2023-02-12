Hundreds of people visit Lake of the Woods for 5th annual Kite Festival

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Lake of the Woods Kite Festival has grown bigger and bigger over the years, and this year was no exception.

Hundreds of people came out to the frozen lake on February 11th, to see some one-of-a-kind kites fly through the air. The event brought kite flyers from all over the west coast to participate.

“What brings me out here all five years, is it’s different every year, you never know what you’re going to get. Some years we’ve had blizzard conditions, some years we have great winds, and some years we don’t have any wind,” said Kite Enthusiast, Ed Jensen.

Conditions were not ideal for some of the giant kites out on the ice, due to light and inconsistent winds, but there were tons of smaller kites taking full advantage of the wind they had.

“So far we don’t have a whole lot of wind, they have some whales that are 40 feet in length, so there’s some big stuff out here but until we get about five or six miles an hour wind they are going to stay on the ice,” said Brett Morris, Lead Organizer for the event.

The lack of strong winds didn’t discourage people from having a great time out on the ice, with some veteran kite flyers saying that waiting is just part of the experience.

“I don’t care if the sun is shining or it’s snowing or whatever, this always brings a smile to people’s faces, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Kite Enthusiast, Lyn Hall.

Guests at the resort were also able to participate in sledding, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing while they waited for the winds to pick up.