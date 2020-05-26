Hundreds visit Eagle Point National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 is not like holidays past with the coronavirus pandemic cancelling special ceremonies and requiring people to socially distance.
But that didn’t stop people from showing up to Eagle Point National Cemetery to pay their respects to loved ones.
“My mother is buried up here on the hill and my father down there. Dad was a war hero, second world war. It’s great to see this, I’m absolutely amazed, I thank the people for showing up here,” said Sherman Simmons.
This is the first Memorial Day Jeanne Bringhurst has spent without her husband, John.
The Vietnam veteran passed away last September from a brain tumor.
Some came to pay their respects, even if they didn’t have any loved ones buried there.
“All gave some, some gave all so, as a veteran, I appreciate them all,” said Mike Walsh.
Although there was no official ceremony, the show of respect even reached the skies, as locals honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“The flyovers are always nice and that was amazing,” said Walsh.
“It just took me by surprise and I saw U.S. Army and I thought perfect, that was just a perfect service to go over at this time because that’s the one he was in,” said Bringhurst.
Eagle Point National Cemetery was open until 4:30 this afternoon for people to come by and pay their respects.
