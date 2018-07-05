HWY 140 back open after 100-acre grass fire

White City, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened Highway 140 early Thursday evening in White City after closing it due to an afternoon grass fire. ODOT said multiple structures were on fire as the flames spread.
The fire closed the highway at milepost 3, shortly before 5 pm, as travelers were already dealing with Interstate 5’s closure south of Ashland due to the growing Klamathon fire near Hornbrook, California. It reopened roughly an hour later after the fire was extinguished.
Oregon Department of Forestry says it’s estimated to be about 100 acres in size. There’s no word on what caused it, but fire investigators are on scene.
