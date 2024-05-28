Hydroplanes skip across the Rogue River for the 2024 Tom Rice Memorial race

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Today at Boatnik in Grants Pass, the Tom Rice Memorial boat race took place.

Before the big event, the Cal-Ore River Racers were darting up and down the Rogue River, practicing and warming up their engines.

Introductions for the racers and their whitewater hydroplanes began at 1pm.

Fifteen minutes later, after the green flag waved, all participants rushed to start their engines and race their boats around the river for two laps.

“It’s an event obviously deep in our history. It’s been a big part of us for a long time — how it’s grown and the competitive nature,” said James Thompson from Grants Pass Active Club. “We love that they start at Riverside Park and they end at Riverside Park. So once again, people that come to Boatnik — a little bit of everything for everybody.”

The race followed a ceremony for Memorial Day honoring veterans.

This is the largest memorial service in Southern Oregon.

