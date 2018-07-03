I-5 construction leads to potential 1-hour traffic delays

Siskiyou County, Calif — Lane closures are concerning officials in the area of Dunsmuir and Mount Shasta as they get ready for the Fourth of July.
Construction on I-5 is causing traffic delays up to an hour long.
Mount Shasta’s mayor says she sat in a back-up for 45 minutes on Sunday.
According to Caltrans, Sunday has been the worst day for traffic thus far, but tomorrow drivers should expect delays of 30-minutes to an hour.
Drivers will find I-5 has been reduced to one lane for five miles south of Route 89.
The construction is happening northbound on I-5 from Dunsmuir through Mount Shasta.
It’s so crews can replace asphalt with concrete that will last 40 years and be able to sustain extreme weather.
Caltrans says the project will take two years to complete, but the longer traffic delays should be temporary.
“This is a complex project. And it is two months where there are going to be delays, and people just need to add one hour to their travel time,”
Caltrans wants to remind drivers that June, July and August are the busiest times for construction.
During the worst of the traffic delays, a safety service car will routinely drive through the construction zone to respond to potential problems like overheated vehicles.
