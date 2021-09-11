“I had to make my choice,” GP parent waits to enroll daughter after state teacher vaccine mandate takes effect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The upcoming state’s vaccine mandate will require school staff to be vaccinated next month. Some people are holding their kids out of school until that day comes.
Grants Pass School District parent Todd Gallaher’s oldest daughter, was enrolled to start kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School this year. However, with the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, and the contagiousness of the Delta variant, he decided to home-school her.
He says he doesn’t want his daughter in a classroom, not knowing a teacher’s vaccination status.
“I understand people want to make their choices, but I had to make my choice, and my choice is to not participate until everybody kinda gets on board,” said Gallaher.
He says the school district understands his concerns. His daughter will return to the classroom after the vaccine mandate is in place on October 18th.
The state says it’s up to the school itself to make the decision about each teacher’s employment status, after that date.
