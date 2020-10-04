I5 southbound down to one lane, after fatal crash near milepost 16.5

ASHLAND, Ore. — Interstate 5 southbound is down to one lane, after a fatal crash in Ashland Sunday afternoon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the crash happened near milepost 16.5 on I-5 in the slow lane. They say drivers should expect extended traffic delays.
Oregon State Police are on scene investigating the crash. No more information was available, stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
