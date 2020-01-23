If you can’t call, you can text 911 for help

WHITE CITY, Ore. — After a local man used social media to plead for help, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office is reminding people you can text 911.
A man in White City posted on a Facebook scanner page this week, saying he needed help and was being held hostage.
If an emergency situation should occur and you’re un-able to call for help, police say you can text 911.
“It’s better to have a person on the phone who can interact with the dispatcher, perhaps learn some more details about what’s going on. Posting on social media is risky,” said Mike Moran with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Several arrests were made after the sheriff’s office investigated the hostage post.
The investigation is ongoing.
