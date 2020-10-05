Home
If you’re searching for a patch to pick your pumpkin(s) from, look here!

If you’re searching for a patch to pick your pumpkin(s) from, look here!

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — October is here and Halloween is only 4 weeks away. If you’re not sure where to go to get some pumpkins, you’re at the right place!

NBC5 News has a list below of pumpkin patches that are open this year. Some have a few restrictions due to COVID-19:

  • Pheasant Fields Farm is open Monday – Friday from 12 – 5 p.m. It’s also open on the weekends from 9 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. by appointment. Appointments can be scheduled here. It’s located at 1865 Camp Baker Road in Medford.
  • Bigham Farms is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Face masks are required. It’s located at 9445 Pumice Lane near Sam’s Valley and Central Point.
  • Fort Vannoy Farms is open daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 5791 Lower River Road in Grants Pass.

 

If you know of any other pumpkin patches that are open in the area this season, please reach out to NBC5 News so we can update the list.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »