Illegal greenhouse bust in Josephine Co. yields thousands of plants

It happened on the 8,00 block of monument drive.
There, Sheriff Daniel said police found 140 greenhouses, and somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 plants.
Sheriff Daniel said the investigation was done in partnership with local drug enforcement groups in the valley and Oregon State Police.
He also said the Oregon Liquor Control Commission was there because there was also a smaller legal operation on the property.
Sheriff Daniel said over the phone, “The marijuana grows, the illegal operations, are pretty brazen this year, I would say so more than past years. So it’s kinda out in the open and in your face.”
He Daniel says over a dozen people were detained, but no one has been charged with anything just yet.
