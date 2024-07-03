Illegal grow site raided in Selma

SELMA, Ore. —Around 800 marijuana plants were destroyed in Selma after a search at an illegal grow.

It happened at the 1000 block of Crooks Creek Road on Tuesday.

The property also had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says the primary suspect was not at the location during the search.

They face charges of unlawful manufacturing of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful appropriation of water.

