Illegal marijuana grow busted in Jackson County

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police took down a “substantial” illicit marijuana grow near Eagle Point.
Oregon State Police said on Thursday, June 10, a specialized team served a search warrant at adjoining properties in the 1500 block of Alta Vista Road and the 700 block of Riley Road. The two property owners were detained without incident and a search of the location began.
According to OSP, they found 74 greenhouses, two barns, and two outdoor growing areas containing illegal marijuana plants. A total of 52,804 plants were seized and destroyed. Five guns and cash were also seized.
One of the property owners faces a fine of up to $300,000 for permit violations associated with the greenhouses. A citation was also issued by the Oregon Water Resources Department for unapproved diversion of surface water.
OSP was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team, and Jackson County Code Enforcement.