Illinois Valley Fire District responds to multiple calls

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —The Illinois Valley Fire District responding to multiple calls Wednesday afternoon.

The first came round 2:30 pm on Green Gate Road along Redwood Highway. Cal Trans and California Highway Patrol were first on scene to the crash.

Two people were transported to a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

The second call was to a car fire just 10 minutes later, on the 300 block of Redwood Highway in Cave Junction. People nearby were able to put out the fire before crews arrived.

A tow truck removed the car.

