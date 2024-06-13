Illinois Valley Fire District responds to multiple calls

Posted by Jenna King June 12, 2024

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —The Illinois Valley Fire District responding to multiple calls Wednesday afternoon.

The first came round 2:30 pm on Green Gate Road along Redwood Highway. Cal Trans and California Highway Patrol were first on scene to the crash.

Two people were transported to a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

The second call was to a car fire just 10 minutes later, on the 300 block of Redwood Highway in Cave Junction. People nearby were able to put out the fire before crews arrived.

A tow truck removed the car.

