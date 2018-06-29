Immunization numbers for Jackson County child care centers released

Jackson County, Ore — New numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show 92% of Oregon kids in child care are immunized.
Family Nurturing Center in Medford currently has an immunization rate of 22% for the 96 children it serves, the lowest for child care in the county.
The center’s director, Lisa O’Connor says there are many reasons for the low number, including age, but the main issue for parents and their kids is access.
For some centers in Jackson County, the numbers are far lower.
“It is not atypical for families like our to be not up to date in medical areas, for a lot of different reasons, a lot of our families are in crisis, it’s difficult to meet their basic needs, and we have to facilitate some of that for them often,” said Executive Director Lisa O’Connor.
Family Nurturing Center does offer resources for parents who want to have their children vaccinated.
Jackson County has an overall 85.6% percent vaccination rate for children in child care facilities.
You can find more vaccination data on the OHA Website
