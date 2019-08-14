Home
‘In this Together’ campaign kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore – To kick off the ‘In this Together’ campaign, multiple agencies came together at the downtown Medford NBC5 studios to talk about the future of the campaign Wednesday.

‘In this Together’ hopes to make an impact on the community and start the conversation about suicide. It’s happening all too often in southern Oregon and northern California.

Many of the campaign’s partners attended, including mental health professionals, police departments and local non-profits.

“This is so important because three years ago a fourteen year old said to me, ‘I don’t care how many of us you graduate. How about you keep us all alive?’ and I think when a fourteen year old looks you straight in the face, you better do something,” Dee Anne Everson, CEO of United Way of Jackson County, said.

The meeting covered how they will launch the effort, how to move forward and exactly how it will make a change in the community. The campaign will last for two years and hopes to cover a variety of topics from prevention to resources available.

