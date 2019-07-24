Incoming OSF artistic director debuts play

Nataki Garrett is currently directing ‘How to Catch Creation’. Garrett has been directing shows since the 90’s.
As the incoming artistic director, Garrett says she is excited to carry on the OSF legacy.
“Try to make sure that people have their tools and that they have enough inspirations and imagination so that they next time you look up, you know, the magic is happening and you are just continuing to make a space where magic is possible,” Garrett said.
Tuesday is the first preview show. The play officially opens Saturday.
Tickets are still available on the OSF website or at the box office.
Garrett officially takes over as artistic director on August 1.
