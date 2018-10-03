Indep. candidate not included in NBC5 Gubernatorial Debate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Independent candidate for Governor Patrick Starnes is not being invited to NBC5’s Gubernatorial debate Thursday, October 4th. Only Republican State Representative Knute Buehler and Democratic Governor Kate Brown received invitations.
That decision isn’t sitting well with Patrick Starnes. He told NBC5 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise that he plans to file a claim with the Secretary of State’s office unless he’s included in the debate because he is a major party candidate. The Independent Party gained that status in 2015.
Portland NBC affiliate KGW is hosting the only other debate next week along with The Oregonian. Starnes was also not invited to that debate. The first debate, organized by KOIN 6, Children First for Oregon and Pamplin Media Group did include the Independent Party candidate.