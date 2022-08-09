Inflation Reduction Act passes in the Senate

WASHINGTON, DC. —New legislation passing this week in the Senate as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, involving climate, health care, and an economic package. Senator Ron Wyden saying the legislation would cut carbon emissions, lower prescription drug costs in Oregon and nationwide.

It also would add federal funding to the fight against wildfires and drought. Senator Wyden says the multi-billion dollar bill includes the largest investments ever in climate change.

“As we deal with the climate crisis we get help to Oregon farmers right away, 20 billion to ranchers and farmers to help with climate-smart agriculture policies conservation, 5 billion to protect communities from wildfire by investing in projects on public and private land, and more than 4 billion for drought mitigation,” said Senator Wyden.

