Innovating the farm

CENTRAL POINT, ORE. — Dave Picanso has spent much of life working on farms.
“There was a job description in the paper that my wife found and said ‘hey this sounds like something you were made for’ and that led to this,” said Picanso.
What Picanso found was an opportunity to manage a new type of farm in Central Point. Rusted Gate Farm started in 2014 and now encompasses 152 acres. It was set up as a nonprofit, focusing on helping other small farms thrive.
“This could become something special as like an agricultural district,” said Michael Finley, boardmember of Rusted Gate Farms & native Southern Oregon.
It’s acting as a type of test kitchen for local farmers. So far, they have products like apples, hay, cattle and even a start up into truffles.
“Truffles sell for $800 a pound and the white truffles sell for $200 a pound so there’s quite a bit of money in it,” said Picanso.
It’s an opportunity to innovate and develop new concepts to help farmers turn a profit. From diversifying a farmers portfolio to creating a community that supports one another, it’s big scale thinking.
“This was the coming together of so many pieces, our board members our founder. it was almost like it was preordained,” he said.
The idea for Rusted Gate, actually came from a philanthropist with ties to one of the world’s largest company’s. Tune into NBC5 News @ 6 on Wednesday night to hear how and why the project is here of all places.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.