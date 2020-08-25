Home
Input Wanted: City of Ashland updating evacuation plan

ASHLAND, Ore. — Calling all Ashland residents—the city needs your input!

The city said it’s undertaking a major update to its evacuation plan. It’s asking residents to take a five-minute survey that will help determine how long it would take to evacuate the city at different days and times.

The survey questions help determine how many vehicles would be evacuating in the event of an emergency. It’ll also estimate the time needed by residents and visitors to prepare.

The results will be used to enhance emergency response plans. The survey doesn’t ask for any personal information, you can find the link on the city’s website.

