Insurance company gives employees $50 each to spend on local businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. — In an effort to boost small businesses, PayneWest Insurance gave every employee $50 to spend in the community.
Employees across the pacific northwest have to spend the money at a local restaurant or grocery store. The insurance company says it was a partnership with Safeco and Liberty Mutual.
Employees and their families received the money on Easter weekend. With roughly 730 employees, that’s over $37,000.
“Some of our colleagues used the $50 to buy groceries for people they know are in need. Some of them decided to use the money, like I said, to have a night off, a family night,” Scott Sherbourne, PayneWest Insurance, said.
With everyone working remote the company says they wanted to make sure employees felt appreciated, while also boosting local businesses.
