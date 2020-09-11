Home
Insurance company gives tips for fire evacuations

Insurance company gives tips for fire evacuations

Local News Regional Top Stories , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — If you lost your home, business or you still could be evacuated from your home, insurance companies have some tips.

If you have time before you evacuate, take a video or photos of the inside. This will help when you file claims with your insurance company.

Grab any important documents from lease agreements and contracts, to any identification. After you evacuate and get to a safe location, call your agent.

Lloyd Williamson with Protectors Insurance, says in his over 30 years in the business, he’s never seen as many claims in one day as he did Wednesday. He says with level three evacuations, insurance companies can often help with more than people think.

“Any additional amounts that you may have for food, or lodging or transportation. Insurance companies will reimburse for most cases for those kind of items,” Williamson said.

Williamson says to keep receipts to be reimbursed. He also says smoke and water damage is normally covered under insurance policies.

Another recommendation is to start a journal with dates and times of when you spoke with claims adjusters or your agent, and a list of what you lost.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »