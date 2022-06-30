Interior Dept. officials visit Klamath Basin

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 29, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Interior Department officials just wrapped up a visit to the Klamath Basin.

Over a two-day visit, the Interior Department met with tribes, state and county officials, interagency partners, and water users. The groups discussed long-term solutions related to the drought.

They also highlighted how investments from President Biden’s Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law will help protect and conserve species in the region.

“We’re looking for the restoration of wetlands for the streams to be put back into their natural state, flood planes to be restored, all of that will help water quality in the lake and therefore help the fish,” said Clayton Dumont, Chairman of the Klamath Tribes.

Dumont says it’s grateful for the opportunity for different groups to come together.

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business.
