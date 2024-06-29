It’s been four years since mysterious disappearance of Fauna Frey

Posted by Jenna King June 28, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Saturday marks four years since a Lane County woman vanished in Josephine County.

45-year-old Fauna Frey came to Grants Pass to visit her brother’s friend. Police say she was last seen at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Grants Pass. Her car was found in the Galice area, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Despite police searching bank account records, and combing through video surveillance, there’s been no sign of Fauna.

Last September, “Newsweek” published a podcast discussing her case. Her father said the Lane County woman was carrying $25,000 in silver coins when she went missing.

The Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel says the case still remains open. If you have any information contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Fauna is one of several open missing person cases in the town. There will be a missing person rally in front of the Josephine County Circuit Court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to spread awareness.

